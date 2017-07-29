Breaking: Top Anti-Trump Democrat Caught Committing Major Crime

Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez is known for being one of the most anti-Trump officials in Congress. Now, after calling for Trump to be “eliminated,” it appears Gutierrez’s days in Congress might be over.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Gutierrez has released tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to his wife this year, meaning she has gotten more than $400,000 from him since she first appeared on his campaign’s payroll.

Soraida Gutierrez was a registered lobbyist in the state of Illinois from 2003 to 2009 before joining her husband’s payroll in 2010. Since then, she has been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for acting as the campaign’s office manager and fundraiser.

Now, Federal Elections Commission filings show that in the first six months of this year, Gutierrez’s campaign made $30,000 worth of payments to Soraida. In that same period, Gutierrez’s committee reports $72,000 in expenditures.

Gutierrez has previously had his daughters on his payroll as well. His daughter Omaira Gutierrez was given $4,270 for bookkeeping between 2004 and 2009 and his other daughter Jessica Gutierrez was paid $600 in 2004 for a fundraising project.

Lawmakers in Congress have been able to put their family members on payroll since 2011.