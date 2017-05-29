BREAKING: Tim Kaine’s Son Arrested, Slammed With Devastating Charges

Last year, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia acted as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016. In March, Kaine’s son Woody was arrested for setting off smoke bombs at a Donald Trump rally in Minneapolis. Now, things have gotten even worse for the 24-year-old lawbreaker.

According to reports, Linwood Michael Kaine has just been charged with a gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanors, including fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity in a public place, and obstructing the legal process with force.

Seven of his counterparts were also arrested in the incident.

Kaine and his group of friends were reportedly in all black when they set off the smoke bombs, which have authorities have come to recognize as “an indication of people who identify as anarchists.”

In their formal complaint, police noted that Kaine “was swinging his arms and pushing at Sr. Cmdr. Frazer is an attempt to get away…His motions were violent and rapid.” When officers finally had him on the ground, he “bucked and flared his arms and legs.”