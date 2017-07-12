BREAKING: Tim Kaine Accuses Donald Trump Jr. Of Treason… Things Are About To Get Messy

Earlier this week, Tim Kaine commented that Donald Trump Jr.’s actions could be considered treason. Before we get too far into that, let’s take a look at what treason really is.

Treason requires not just aid and comfort to the enemy, but also “adhering” to them. Of courses, a country which we maintain diplomatic relations with are not considered an “enemy.” But even if Russia did earn that title, were Trump Jr.’s attempts to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton really severe enough to be called ‘adherence’? The legal bar for treason is high, and understandably so. But that doesn’t mean Trump Jr. is off the hook.

He could still be charged with criminal conspiracy.

“Absolutely,” former Clinton White House lawyer Jeffrey Jacobovitz replied when asked if the emails firm up evidence Trump Jr. had intent to commit a crime by conspiring with Russia. “You may have crossed the line on conspiracy to commit election fraud or conspiracy to obtain information from a foreign adversary. You cannot benefit from a foreign adversary in this kind of scenario.”

Jacobovitz also argues that Trump Jr.’s actions are ‘as clear of intent as you can get.’

“If he received an email in advance saying ‘This is coming from the Russian government,’ he’s certainly knowledgeable about where the information is coming from,” Jacobovitz said. “And he attempts to attend a meeting with the hope and intent to obtain inside dirt on Hillary Clinton. That would go a long way in trying to determine whether it’s conspiracy. … It’s not as if he walks into the meeting and he’s surprised by what he’s hearing.”

