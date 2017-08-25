BREAKING IN TEXAS: You Can Legally Shoot Antifa Protestors Vandalizing Monuments On Private Property

Over the last few weeks, Antifa terrorists have vandalized and destroyed many historic Confederate monuments. Four Confederate statues were removed by the city of Baltimore during the night last Tuesday for security and safety concerns as cited by Mayor Catherine Pugh. These thugs may have gotten away with vandalism before, but they might want to reconsider destroying any monuments in the state of Texas.

According to Raw Story, a Texas police officer who is also a police academy instructor wrote on his Facebook telling his followers that they can legally shoot and kill Antifa rioters if they attempt to destroy a Confederate monument on their private property.

Officer Phil Ryan said that he was issuing a “public service announcement,” in which he was justifying legal homicide.

Ryan wrote, “Criminal Mischief (Vandalism) is a crime so, let’s say someone is defacing or destroying a monument or a statue, not that it happens, just a hypothetical. That would be Criminal Mischief under Texas Penal Code.”

He explained the legalities of shooting a person on a private or public property by citing Texas statutes on “Protection of a Third Person’s Property,” “Criminal Mischief,” and “Protection Of One’s Own Property.”

“Chapter 9.42 states: DEADLY FORCE TO PROTECT PROPERTY. A person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect land or tangible, movable property.” Officer Ryan wrote this, while also mentioning that deadly force is justified in Texas after dark.

“Bottom line, if someone is destroying a monument or statue that isn’t theirs, you can defend it by force during the day with deadly force at night.” He continued, “Just a little tip, from your Uncle Phil…”

This has transpired after liberals all over America are trying to erase history by destroying anything related to the Confederacy. Patriots fear that monuments to founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson may soon be torn down as many are questioning when this battle will end.