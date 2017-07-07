BREAKING: Terror At US Airforce Base [VIDEO]

On Wednesday morning, a massive explosion took place at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The base has since released a statement confirming that the explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab. The entire area has been evacuated and a 1,000-foot cordon was established.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The lab is equipped with the largest environmental chamber in the world, designed to duplicate any climatic environment. Large aircrafts, missile launchers, tanks, and more are testing in the building.

Smoke coming from the building has been identified as methyl chloride, which the EPA says is a refrigerant no longer commonly used because of its toxic properties. The chemical has been linked to dizziness, blurred vision, convulsions, and even coma.

The cause of the explosion has not been revealed at this time.