BREAKING: Terror In Texas – Gunman Open Fires…

At the beginning of the month, a 19-year-old man was arrested after he opened fire on a cyclist from a car to “blow off steam.” Merrick David Isaacks was arrested in Austin this week.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a victim with an unknown injury to his back, shoulder, and head. Alonso Solis-Mata appeared to have been shot by a shotgun blast and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered pellets from the shotgun blast inside his brain stem.

While investigating, authorities were able to connect this shooting to a separate incident in which a witness said Isaacks threatened him with a shotgun to drive around the city to help “blow off steam.” The young murderer reportedly said he “wanted to shoot or kill someone.”

When the driver begged Isaacks not to fire, the teenager, “turned his entire body toward the passenger side door and lifted the shotgun to the window as if he was aiming at something and fired one shot.”

Afterward, Isaacks kept firing his shotgun in the air as they drove around the city. He has now been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.