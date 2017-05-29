BREAKING: Terror In Mississippi… Shooter On The Loose

According to police reports, an overnight shooting in Mississippi has left eight people dead, including a local deputy sheriff. The shootings took place in three separate locations in Lincoln County.

Willie Cory Godbolt, a male suspect in the incident, was detained by police on Sunday morning. Authorities say it is too early to identify motives behind the killings. We do know that Mr. Godbolt’s mother-in-law, two other relatives, and deputy sheriff William Durr were all found dead at the scene.

The second shooting took place in Brookhaven, where “the bodies of two juvenile males were located.” And the third shooting was in East Lincoln, where a man and a woman were killed.

In a statement to the local paper, Godbolt said he was “sorry” and that he “ain’t fit to live, not after what I done.” He admits that he was in conversation with his wife and her family “about me taking my children home” when someone called the police.

Vincent Mitchell, his stepfather-in-law, told local reporters that Mr. Godbolt’s wife and two children had been staying with him after leaving her husband. Mr. Godbolt reportedly opened fire after the deputy sheriff arrived.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant called the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

“Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities,” he said in a statement. “Too often, we lose one of our finest.”

Mr. Durr, the deputy sheriff killed in the incident, was described as a “mild-mannered officer” who liked making people smile.