BREAKING: Terror At Michigan Airport… Please Pray

Authorities have announced they are treating the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Michigan as an act of terrorism. The suspect, 50-year-old Canadian man Amor Ftouhi, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before knifing the officer in the back and neck.

Lt. Jeff Neville is in a stable condition. Before being admitted to the hospital, he helped take the suspect into custody at the scene. Security footage showed Ftouhi loitering at the airport with baggage before pulling out at 12 in. blade and carrying out the attack in a public area. Lt. Neville was standing at the top of the escalators when he was approached from behind and knifed shortly after 9:00 AM local time.

The FBI agent in charge told reporters the attacker exclaimed “Allah” and “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Lt. Neville was able to wrestle his attacker to the ground. The suspect appeared to be a “lone wolf” attacker.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident by his Homeland Security Advisor, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Officials say the airport will remain closed until further notice.