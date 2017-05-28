BREAKING: Terror In Las Vegas… It’s Happening

Last week, a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK left 22 dead and 119 injured. Now ISIS has

announced this next target—and we may be it.

Last Vegas police are reportedly on high alert after a ISIS propaganda video that was posted on social media showed footage of

Las Vegas Strip. Police are treating this as a ‘credible threat’ and are stepping up security for the holiday weekend.

The 44-minute propaganda video is highly unusual for the terrorist organization, who typically keeps their messages much shorter.

The video reportedly showcases the Islamic State’s newest weapons. In the final scene, it has a series of shots including the Las

Vegas Trip and New York’s Time Square at the narrator calls for lone-wolf attacks in America, Europe, and Russia.

“I think anytime somebody goes on the internet and makes a threat that they’re going to conduct a lone-wolf or any type of attack,

it’s our responsibility to view it as a credible threat,” Police Department Capt. Christopher Darcy said. “I would be irresponsible not

to take any threat as credible, especially when made by a group such as ISIS, who has in fact carried out attacks in the past.”

“Las Vegas continues to be an event destination—one of the world’s greatest event destinations. We have to continue to maintain

safety and (create) new ways to ensure the safety of the folks that are attending these events,” Darcy added, before concluding,

“I’d rather respond to 1,000 nothings than miss the one something that’s going to lead to us stopping an attack here in our valley.”