Trump Organization Infiltrated By FBI Investigation… This Isn’t Good

Not long ago, the FBI announced that it was opening an investigation into an attempted overseas cyber attack against the Trump

Organization.

Officials confirmed that the FBI called for an emergency meeting with President Trump’s oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, at its

New York headquarters. The meeting occurred just one day before Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Donald Jr. and Eric have been overseeing the Trump Organization since their father took office and agreed not to be involved in or

profit from any business dealings. Eric, the executive vice president of the company, refused to confirm reports that they had met

with the FBI.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Eric said in a statement. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

FBI officials said the meeting was based on a suspected hack of computer systems used by the family company. They did not

confirm who was responsible for the hacking.