Trump Organization Infiltrated By FBI Investigation… This Isn’t Good
by ago0
Not long ago, the FBI announced that it was opening an investigation into an attempted overseas cyber attack against the Trump
Organization.
Officials confirmed that the FBI called for an emergency meeting with President Trump’s oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, at its
New York headquarters. The meeting occurred just one day before Trump fired FBI director James Comey.
Donald Jr. and Eric have been overseeing the Trump Organization since their father took office and agreed not to be involved in or
profit from any business dealings. Eric, the executive vice president of the company, refused to confirm reports that they had met
with the FBI.
“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Eric said in a statement. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”
FBI officials said the meeting was based on a suspected hack of computer systems used by the family company. They did not
confirm who was responsible for the hacking.