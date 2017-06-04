BREAKING: Terror Erupts In Major US City… Gunman On The Lose

Thursday night two people were killed and three were wounded in shootings across Chicago as the city becomes more and more lawless; constantly losing ground to gangs.

By the time the sun came up on Friday 12 people were wounded from the latest gunman

With more the Chicago Tribune reports:

One of those slain was 16-year-old Davion Tony, according to family members who gathered outside Mount Sinai Hospital. He was standing outside on the West Side in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Thursday when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and two people got out and fired shots, police said.

Some of his family fell to the pavement in grief outside the hospital, cradling their arms around their knees and rocking. Others hurried away from the entryway.

Tony’s father, Mike Matthews, said he was leading a sports clinic in the gymnasium of a local elementary school when he scrolled through his Facebook page and found a post warning parents to check on their children.

Moments later, Matthews received a call from his daughter telling him that his son had been shot.

“I was in a gym full of kids and I had to break the workout down so I could come over here,” said Matthews, still dressed in basketball shorts and a T-shirt. “I’m still processing it all. It’s still raw.”

Like most kids his age, Tony, a sophomore at Orr High School, was unsure about his future, Matthews said. He had acquired a passion for sports from his father, but he also had a knack for computers.

Other shootings

• A 36-year-old man was shot several times while sitting on the porch of a South Side home in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor about 2:10 a.m. Friday. The man – struck in the back, chin and buttock – was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

• On the Far North Side, a 42-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were shot in Rogers Park about 12:40 a.m. Friday. The man was standing in an alley in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace when a gunman approached and opened fire, striking him in the buttock and back.

The woman was in an apartment, but a bullet broke through her window and hit her. Both victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions were stabilized. A possible suspect was in custody and a weapon was found, police said.

• On the South Side, a 27-year-old man was shot in the right arm while standing on a sidewalk in the Gresham neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. Someone in a gray sedan fired shots at the man in the 7800 block of South Hermitage Avenue near a candlight memorial that spelled out the name “Stanky.”

The man made it to an apartment building near 79th Street and Marshfield Avenue, where paramedics picked him up and took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

• About 10:45 p.m. on the Southwest Side, a 27-year-old man was shot in the right buttock while walking in the 2700 block of West 41st Street in Brighton Park. He told officers a man came up to him and fired shots. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Officers were guarding several shell casings found in the grass of a baseball field at Kelly Park, across the street from a high school.

• About 6:40 p.m. on the South Side, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 300 block of East 47th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

• Just before 4 p.m. on the South Side, a 19-year-old man was shot in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. Earlier information that a child had suffered an injury that was not a gunshot but might be related to the shooting was determined not to be the case, according to police. The man was walking when someone drove up in an SUV and shot him, according to police. The man ran to a nearby home, where someone called 911.

• Around 2:50 p.m. on the West Side, a man was shot and seriously wounded a block from Columbus Park, police said. The man was in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway in South Austin when a gunman approached and fired, police said. The 31-year-old man was struck several times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.