BREAKING: Terror At Boston Airport… Please Pray

According to shocking new reports, ten people have been taken to the hospital with injuries of “varying severity” after a taxi drove into people at Boston’s Logan airport.

The driver reportedly jumped the curb and struck fellow cab drivers who were sitting awaiting their next fares. The driver told police he mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the break. The incident, which occurred on the eve of Independence Day, was not believed to be terrorism-related.

According to Major Frank McGinn of Massachusetts State Police, one of the victims remains in serious condition. Three had significant injuries and the six remaining victims suffered less serious injuries. All the victims appeared to be cab drivers.

The driver, who is reported to be a 56-year-old man from Cambridge, Massachusetts, stayed at the scene to co-operate with police. Maj McGinn told reporters the crash appeared to be “just a tragic accident”.

Police have seized the cab and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“At this preliminary point in the investigation, there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional,” a statement from authorities said.