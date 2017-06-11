BREAKING: Terror Attack At Military Base Leaves At Least 70 Dead

According to reports, as many as 70 soldiers and civilians were killed on Thursday in an assault on a military base in Somalia by Al Qaeda allies, al-Shabaab. The attack reportedly took place at a base that was staffed by soldiers from the Puntland Dervish Force and included a number of beheadings.

“Thursday’s attack plays into fears that al-Shabaab will expand its militancy during the holy month of Ramadan. The attacks often prevent aid organizations from going about their work,” the Washington Post reported.

“The situation is grim over there,” a Somali military official aid. “This attack was an unexpected one.”

It was also particularly gruesome. It began with a car bomb, before al-Shabaab terrorists poured onto the base from three different directions wearing similar uniforms to the soldiers. Many of the soldiers were sleeping when the attack began.

“What happened today was a massacre. They killed many civilians,” one eyewitness said. “This afternoon I have seen dead bodies of those killed. I have seen four headless women, bodies slaughtered by al-Shabaab in one place. They killed every person they saw, even children.”