BREAKING: Terrible News About Barron Trump Comes Forward… Poor Child

In the past few months, we have seen liberals stoop to unprecedented lows in an effort to destroy Donald Trump. They have even

resorted to attacking his 11-year-old son Barron.

Now, a petition has gone viral demanding that Barron and his mother Melania Trump move to the White House and leave New

York City immediately. Of course, the Trumps have made it clear that they will move to Washington D.C. in June, after Barron

wraps up his schooling.

“The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City,”

the petition reads. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut

from being funded.”

The petition has already garnered more than 400,000 signatures.

“U.S. House of Representatives: Make Melania Trump stay in the White House or pay for expenses herself,” one petitioner signer

wrote.

“If she chooses to live apart from her husband, the American Tax Payers should NOT pick up the tab,” another added.

What do you think? Is this petition absolutely absurd?