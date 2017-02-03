BREAKING: Terrible Announcement About Barron Trump Just Made… This Is Tragic

Throughout Barack Obama’s presidency, his daughters Sasha and Malia were kept behind a thick shield from the media. In fact, many negative reports about the two girls were wiped entirely after White House warnings. Now that President Trump is in the White House, liberals seem to feel justified in attacking children as “fair game.”

This weekend, Chicago will be introducing a play that mocks Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of our president. According to The Gateway Pundit, the play is called “Barron Trump Up Past Bedtime,” and stars local comedian Shannon Noll as Barron.

The promotional photo for the show features a photo of Barron during his father’s speech on Election Night. The description of the play reads as follows: “Join Donald Trump’s youngest heir Barron Trump (as played by Shannon Noll) for a ‘Pee Wee’s Playhouse-style’ show that features celebrity guests (Melania Trump, Ben Carson, and Vladimir Putin) patriotic games (Pin the Email on the Clinton), and fancy fun!”

In an interview with The Chicago Reader, Noll admits that she “did it to use Barron as a vehicle to comment on the administration.” She was reportedly inspired to take on the role because of her physical resemblance to the minor.

Noll’s play begins with Melania tucking Barron into bed for the night. The child stays awake to explore a fantasy world instead, where he encounters the likes of Vladimir Putin and Ben Carson.

Noll has made it clear she has no regrets about the approach for the show. The media has been shockingly silent about the disgusting mockery—though we’re sure they would have been up in arms if Sasha or Malia were the subjects of this comedian’s joke.

What do you think? Should Barron Trump be off limits? He is a child, not a political statement!