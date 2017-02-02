BREAKING: Ted Cruz Lights Up Sally Yates For Stabbing Trump In The Back

This week, liberals have been expressing their outrage at President Trump for his administration’s decision to fire the Attorney General. Fortunately, Senator Ted Cruz quickly came to Trump’s defense, saying he was justified in firing someone “who put brazen partisan interests above fidelity to the law.”

After eight long years of a lawless Obama Department of Justice, it is fitting–and sad–that the very last act of the Obama DOJ is for the Acting AG to defy the newly elected President, refuse to enforce the law, and force the President to fire her. Sally Yates now joins the ignominious succession, from Eric Holder to Loretta Lynch, of Attorneys General who put brazen partisan interests above fidelity to law.

President Trump was exactly right to fire an acting Attorney General who refused to carry out her constitutional duty to enforce and defend the law. Yates’ lawless partisanship highlights why the Senate needs to act now- and Senate Democrats should end their extreme political obstruction and delay–and confirm Jeff Sessions immediately.

America needs and deserves an Attorney General who will be faithful to the Constitution and uphold the law.