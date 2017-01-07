BREAKING: Ted Cruz Introduces New Constitutional Amendment

Almost one month ago, Sen. Ted Cruz promised to do his part to “drain the swamp” in Washington by introducing a term limit legislation in Congress. Donald Trump has talked about a measure like this for quite some time—and on the first day of the 115th Congress, Cruz took action.

“Today @RepDeSantis and I introduced a Constitutional amendment to impose #TermLimits on members of Congress,” Cruz wrote on social media.

His U.S. Senate website also posted the following announcement:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) today proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“D.C. is broken,” said Sen. Cruz. “The American people resoundingly agreed on Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump has committed to putting government back to work for the American people. It is well past time to put an end to the cronyism and deceit that has transformed Washington into a graveyard of good intentions.”

Cruz continued: “The time is now for Congress, with the overwhelming support of the American people, to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification. With control of a decisive majority of the states, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, we have a responsibility to answer the voters’ call-to-action. We must deliver.”

“Term limits are the first step towards reforming Capitol Hill,” said Rep. DeSantis. “Eliminating the political elite and infusing Washington with new blood will restore the citizen legislature that our Founding Fathers envisioned. The American people have called for increased accountability and we must deliver. Senator Cruz has been instrumental in efforts to hold Congress accountable, and I look forward to working with him to implement term limits.”

The idea of term limits for Congress has been widely accepted and supported by the American people. According to a Rasmussen survey conducted in October, 74 percent of those surveyed approved term limits.

Cruz and DeSantis’ amendment introduced in the Senate was co-sponsored by Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and David Perdue (R-Ga.).

What do you think of Cruz’s proposal?