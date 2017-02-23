BREAKING: Taya Kyle And Melania Trump Join Forces To Take On Stupid Libs

Melania Trump was attacked last week after reciting the Lord’s Prayer at her husband’s event in Florida. Atheists and liberals were quick to attack Melania for her Christianity, arguing that she was somehow violating the constitution.

Now, the wife of the real American Sniper, Taya Kyle, has come forward in the First Lady’s defense.

“The attacks are unfounded, and I think people don’t understand what was meant originally by separation of state and church. It was meant to protect the churches from government influence,” Kyle commented.

“It was meant to protect the people from having the government force a religion down their throat or compel them to believe something their conscience was not allowing for,” Kyle continued. “I wish more people in the government would speak their mind and their heart, and that’s for any religion that they have.”

“Any time you’re gonna be in the public eye in any way…you have to accept that you’re making yourself open and vulnerable to criticism,” Kyle said.

What do you think of her comments?