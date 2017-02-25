BREAKING: Supreme Court To Nullify The Election… They Are Actually Doing It

According to recent reports, the Supreme Court has just allowed a legal petition to nullify the 2016 federal elections based on the Constitution’s “Guarantee Clause” to move forward.

The Supreme Court moved the legal petition forward after the Trump administration declined to respond to it, Occupy Democrats reports. Now, the petition is set to appear before the judges March 17. This will be the first time a case about the Guarantee Clause will be decided by the Supreme Court.

If four of the eight justices of the court vote that Blumstein vs. U.S. meets their high standard to go to a full hearing, the lawsuit will move forward.

Three Massachusetts citizens filed the lawsuit at the end of 2016, citing that Austria and Ukraine as countries that held revotes after unfair elections. Diane Blumstein, Nancy Goodman, and Donna Soodalter-Toman argued that the election should be nullified because of Russia’s alleged interference.

The lower court claimed that the question of whether the United States had suffered a foreign cyber invasion was best decided by the “political branches” of government—namely Congress or the Executive Branch.