BREAKING: Supreme Court Makes Landmark Decision… It’s Happening

Earlier this week the nation as focused on the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of Donald Trump’s travel ban. The decision got so much attention that another major one got ignored—and it’s time to start paying attention.

According to reports, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by California gun-rights advocates and refused to consider loosening restrictions on carrying firearms in public. The justices essentially voted in favor of a San Diego County policy that requires people to show special circumstances in order to get a license to concealed carry.

Both Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas criticized the decision not to hear the case.

“For those of us who work in marbled halls, guarded constantly by a vigilant and dedicated police force, the guarantees of the Second Amendment might seem antiquated and superfluous,” Thomas wrote. “But the framers made a clear choice: They reserved the right to bear arms for self-defense.”

The Supreme Court has not accepted a Second Amendment case since 2010 and has continuously turned away gun-rights appeals. This one stands out as a major blow to our Constitutional rights.