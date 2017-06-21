BREAKING: Supreme Court Announces New Landmark Decision – Ends This Forever

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling to strike down a North Carolina law that prevents registered sex offenders from using commercial social networking sites, including Facebook.

After a lower court upheld the law, lawyers for registered sex offender Lester Gerard Packingham argued that the law is too broad. Packingham was charged with using Facebook even though his post was about a parking ticket.

“No fine, no court costs, nothing spent,” he wrote. “Praise be to God.”

When the police spotted the post, Packingham was arrested for violating the former law, which states “it is unlawful for a sex offender who is registered…to access a commercial social networking site where the sex offender knows that the site permits minor children to become members or to create or maintain personal Web pages on the commercial social networking site.”

North Carolina strongly supported the law, saying it was passed to “confront the threat sexual predators pose to children.”

Packingham’s lawyers argued that the section of the law in question “imposes criminal punishment for activity fully protected under the First Amendment.” According to Lawyer David T. Goldberg, the law reaches “vast swaths of core First Amendment activity that is totally unrelated to the government’s preventative purpose.”

He also noted that Packingham was not accused of communicating with or viewing the profile of a minor but simply “speaking to his friends and family” about his gratitude.

