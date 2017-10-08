BREAKING: Stephen Paddock May Have Been An ISIS Member Converted Months Ago

At a press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo stated that “[Paddock] may may have been radicalized, unbeknownst to us.” He reassured that, “We want to identify that source.”

Sources have linked Stephen Paddock to ISIS, such as the ISIS’ Amaq News Agency. They described the gunman as being a “soldier” in the Islamic army. However, investigators have found no link to terror, but they still claim that it was “highly unlikely” that Paddock acted alone.

Rita Katz, the Director and co-founder of SITE Intelligence Group, stated, “When my staff and I first saw the post, we hesitated, asking each other if ISIS’ account had been hacked.” She continued, “But as other ISIS channels, began posting the message, it was clear that this claim was coming from the group, so we reported on it.”

Amaq declared 10 minutes later that Paddock “had converted to Islam several months ago.” Then an hour after that, a formal communication was coordinated identifying Paddock as “Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki,” which determined that he carried out the request of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to attack coalition countries.

As it is stated in the one hundredth issue of the al-Naba newspaper, Paddock had “converted to Islam 6 months ago.” It also celebrated the amount of people that had been wounded and even those that had passed away. However, it is hard to believe if the Islamic state is telling the truth because they usually exaggerate.

For example, on October 31, 2015, ISIS took responsibility for downing Russian Flight KGL9268 that killed 224 people, but most media and government officials were skeptical of their claim. An audio message recorded by the leader of ISIS’ Sinai Province released that the plane went down on the one-year anniversary of them being in Russia, promising that they would show proof that they were behind the attack.

The twelfth issue of Dabiq, a magazine that is now disregarded, provided the proof: an explosive device (IED) that was used to down the plane was pictured, as well as how it works, and what makes it operate.

One follower posted, “We dont care what you think [sic]. While you are busy thinking of it, #IS is already preparing the next attack!”

“ISIS is extremely invested projecting legitimacy as well-funded government agencies and organizations constantly work to discredit it,” Ms. Katz explained. “It knows that being caught in a major lie would only feed these entities’ counter narratives.”

Ms. Katz added, “Regardless of Paddock’s motivations, his attack in Las Vegas was a tragic act of evil. But ISIS has come too far to walk back its claims for the Las Vegas attack. Unless it wants its future claims to be dismissed, it will need to provide what it did for flight KGL9268 and other events: proof.”

