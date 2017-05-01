BREAKING: Something Disturbing Was Just Spotted At The US-Mexico Border

For reasons we can’t quite comprehend, liberals have been trying to deny that illegal immigrants pose any threat to the American people. Evidence like this tells a very different story.

According to Breitbart, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently discovered an abandoned underground tunnel after receiving a tip. Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found the collapsed tunnel after they were informed of an opening near the Paul Hector Castro Port of Entry. Investigators believe the tunnel was built through an existing tunnel that had been dug in the same location.

Tunnels like this one are typically used by transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) to smuggle both drugs and humans into the U.S. Our nation’s authorities have found more than 200 tunnels of this kind on our border since 1990.

The Sinaloa Cartel, which is considered to be the largest and most dangerous in Mexico, is suspected to be the main criminal organization using tunnels for smuggling.

