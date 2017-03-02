BREAKING: Something Amazing Happened During Trump’s Speech… Did You Notice It?

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s big speech this week, major media outlets like CNN said they spoke to a “source” that told the Trump was planning to announce amnesty for some 11 million illegal immigrants.

Instead, Trump spoke about American exceptionalism and his policies that made him the candidate of choice in the first place. The president did touch on immigration during his speech. Instead of announcing amnesty, he doubled-down on his hard stance on immigration.

“By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars, & make our communities safer,” Trump argued. He also spoke about how allowing illegal immigrants into the country lowers wages for working class Americans who compete for the same jobs.

“We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border,” he promised. “We must restore integrity and the rule of law at our borders.”

It appears Trump isn’t planning to tone down his immigration stance anytime soon! What do you think? Are you happy we’re finally going to take a stand?