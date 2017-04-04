BREAKING: Shots Fired At US Airport… Please Send Your Prayers [VIDEO]

Last week, an airport security officer opened fire at Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii, killing a 2-year-old pit bull. Now, the dog’s owner Leisha Ramos is demanding answers.

Ramos says she was trying to manage both her dog and her 5-month-old baby when the shooting took place.

“I was just in shock,” Ramos said. “He was such a sweetheart. He never attacked anybody.”

Ramos had just flown in from the Big Island with her boyfriend and had tied her dog’s leash to a tree when an officer approached them, arguing that the dog didn’t belong there. Before they knew it, the man had pulled out his gun.

“My boyfriend was telling him, ‘What are you going to do? Shoot my dog?’ And my dog was chained,” Ramos said. When the chain broke, Ramos attempted to restrain her pet, but with a baby in her other hand, she lost control.

“Finally, he just pulls,” she told reporters. “He’s running to my boyfriend to see if he’s okay. He gets shot. He wasn’t running aggressively. His tail was still wagging.”

After the officer shot her pet, he immediately walked away.

“That’s all he did—walked away—and I’m screaming, ‘You shot my dog!’ trying to hold his head up from bleeding, but he died instantly,” Ramos recalls. “I thought he got tased or something. I didn’t think it was an actual handgun.”

The officer stands by his actions, though he would not respond for comment. Though the Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident, they would not offer any details about their findings.