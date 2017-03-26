BREAKING: Shooting In Major US City… Please Send Your Prayers

According to tragic new reports, a shooting in North St. Louis on Friday left a teenager dead and six others shot, including an 8-year-old child.

CBS affiliate KMOV reports that a 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital. Sadly, the child is still in critical condition. The other five victims, who range from 17 to 40 years old, are in critical but stable condition.

Police report that a large group of people was gathered outside when gunfire erupted. There are three suspects in the crime, but investigators claim some of the victims are not cooperating with authorities.

“When you don’t have cooperative witnesses, it’s hard to thoroughly investigate because we need them to help us find the people responsible for shooting to tell us what occurred,” Lt. John Green told reporters.

At this time, investigators do not know what led up to the shooting, though they do confirm there was no known altercation.