BREAKING: Shooter On The Loose In Idaho Terrorizing… At Least 3 Dead

Tensions are high in Idaho right now as authorities search for a pilot who killed his wife, mistress, and her teenage daughter. Police are actively looking for 60-year-old retired pilot Gerald Michael ‘Mike’ Bullinger since June 19, when the bodies of the three women were discovered in a shed.

The decomposing bodies were found covered in plastic in a shed on a Caldwell property that Bullinger bought with his wife last month. The victims were identified as his wife Cheryl Baker, 57, his mistress Nadia Medley, 47, and her daughter Payton, 14. An autopsy revealed that each of the women had been shot once.

Medley had reportedly been dating Bullinger for two years but did not know he was married. His wife was set to move to Idaho from Utah this month. She was also unaware that Medley and her husband had become engaged earlier this year. Payton had even started calling him ‘dad.’

Medley and her daughter have been missing since June 8 and Bullinger stopped communicating four days later.