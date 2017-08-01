BREAKING: Sheriff Joe Arpaio Is Declared Guilty For Such Sickening Reasons

Earlier this week, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt.

Arizona Family reported that this ruling came from U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton. It was the result of a federal trial that was several years in the making.

Arpaio served six terms in Maricopa Count before he was voted out of office in November of 2016. During his time as sheriff, he was known for cracking down on illegal immigration and using “crime suppression sweeps” to round up those living in our country illegally. Those operations eventually garnered his contempt charges.

Though a judge ordered him to stop the traffic patrols, Arpaio continued using the method for an additional 18 months. He is due to be sentenced on October 5.

