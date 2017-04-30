BREAKING: Sheriff Clarke Just Received The Best News Of His Career… He Deserves This

During Donald Trump’s outsider campaign in 2016, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke made headlines for being one of his earliest and most vocal backers. In the past few years, Clarke has played a crucial role in shutting down the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, it appears he is turning his attention to an even more important task.

President Trump is reportedly about to reach out to Clarke for a leading position within the Department of Homeland Security. His new title would be Assistant Secretary at Homeland Security’s Office of Partnership and Engagement. He would be in charge of how federal homeland security works with state, local and tribal law enforcement.

A senior official in the White House notes that Clarke’s appointment is “not a done deal yet.” But many believe it’s highly likely, especially since Trump does not need to get his picked confirmed by the Senate.

Recently, Clarke spoke out against liberals saying that they will keep carrying out “their assault on our Constitution, the rule of law, liberty and American exceptionalism.”

Do you think Clarke should accept this position?