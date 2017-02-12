BREAKING: Shep Smith To Be Canned Because He Can’t Control His Hate For Donald Trump

Last week, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith attacked President Donald Trump for his assertion that the news media frequently underreports on radical Islamic terror attacks. To support his point, Smith listed several terror attacks that were on the White House’s controversial list, saying Fox News covered them extensively.

“The president’s assertion is false,” Smith argued. “The White House knows that it was false or could have known that it was false with a quick Google check, but either did not do so or decided not to tell the truth.”

Smith also brought on Wall Street Journal associate editor John Bussey for an interview to help attack Trump.

“What they’re saying is not true…Again…Why bother?” he asked.

This is not the first time Trump has outraged Fox News viewers with his disrespect of the president. In July, he criticized former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal for saying “all lives matter.” After a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, Smith suggested Trump was a “fascist.” In another segment, he compared Christians’ opposition to gay marriage to Sharia law.

Fans of Fox News have repeatedly called for Smith to be removed from the network.

“Let me be clear,” @starlady24 wrote. “I cannot stand Shepard Smith. He belongs on CNN along with Juan Williams, Julie Rozinski, Jessica Tarlov, Marie Harf, & Geraldo.”

“@FoxNew How do you keep Shepard Smith? He called POTUS a liar 3x today. BOYCOTT Shepard Smith’s SHOW…please Retweet,” @algarrow added.

“@FoxNews yet you allowed Shepard Smith to basically do a hit piece on @realDonaldTrump,” @RobertCaresToo chimed in.