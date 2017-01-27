BREAKING: All Senior Management In The State Department Just Quit… Chaos Ensues

According to some shocking new reports, the State Department’s entire senior level of management officials has just resigned.

The nation was stunned this week when Patrick Kennedy, the agency’s undersecretary of management, resigned unexpectedly along with three of his top officials—Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond an Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions.

All of these senior officials have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, but are now joining a number of other long-standing officials who have departed since Trump took office. Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gregory Starr retired and director of the Bureau of Overseas Building Operations Lydia Muniz also stepped down.

“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” David Wade, State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry commented.

The mass resignation was reportedly sparked by Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who was at the State Department on Wednesday.