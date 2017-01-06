BREAKING: Senate Sweeps Carpet From Under Obama’s Feet… This Is His Nightmare

Barack Obama’s buddies in Congress have promised to do everything in their power to stop Obamacare for being repealed by the Trump administration—even if it means using a filibuster in the Senate. So they were probably disappointed this week when they learned that a repeal of Obama’s legislation was being attached to a bill that could not be filibustered.

According to Conservative Tribune, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to act on a draft 2017 budget resolution that would repeal Obamacare. It will be brought to the Senate floor next week after amendments are voting on. Budget resolutions are treated differently than other bills when it comes to Senate voting. In order to pass, it just needs a simple majority—allowing it to get to the House of Representatives filibuster-free.

We’re sure Obama is furious about this, but not even he can deny what a failure Obamacare has been. Many of Americans have been struggling to afford The ‘Affordable’ Care Act and those that can are frustrated with the lack of choices for plans or doctors.

What do you think? Are you happy to see Obamacare go once and for all?