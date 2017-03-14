BREAKING: Senate Launches Full-Fledged Government Shutdown To Fight Against Trump

Senate Democrats have claimed that they intend to block any attempts to include President Trump’s proposed border wall in the $1 trillion spending package that is expected to be announced this week. In a stunning act of hypocrisy, they claim they are not afraid to shut down the government if necessary.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Senate Democrats sent a warning letter addressed to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, warning against funding the U.S. Mexico border wall and other “poison pills” hidden in the budget plan, such as defunding Planned Parenthood.

“We believe it would be inappropriate to insist on the inclusion of such funding in a must-pass appropriations bill that is needed for the Republican majority in control of the Congress to avert a government shutdown so early in President Trump’s Administration,” it reads, referring to a bipartisan budget agreement reached in 2015.

“We hope our Republican colleagues will work with us in a bipartisan way so that the appropriations process meets the needs of the American people,” Schumer said. “If Republicans insist on inserting poison pill riders such as defunding Planned Parenthood, building a border wall, or starting a deportation force, they will be shutting down the government and delivering a severe blow to our economy.”

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to Schumer’s letter.