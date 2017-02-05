BREAKING: Senate Demands Obama Be Held Responsible… They Are Not Letting Him Off The Hook

This week, the Republican-dominated senate took another shot at Barack Obama’s legacy on Thursday when they voted in favor of eliminating his coal mining rule. The 54-45 votes gave Donald Trump the opportunity to take the environmental measure off the books once and for all.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) reportedly undid the Interior Department’s Stream Protection Rule, requiring coal firms to clean up waste from mountaintop mines in an effort to prevent it from going into the waterways. For some time, the coal industry has been attempting to get rid of the regulation.

The controversial vote comes just days after the House voted 228-194 to pass the bill. Environmentalists are furious about the order.

“In my home state of Kentucky and others across the nation, the stream buffer rule will cause major damage to communities and threaten coal jobs,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday. “We should heed their call now and begin bringing relief to coal country. Today’s vote on this resolution represents a good step in that direction.”

McConnell also noted this is just the first step.

“We’ll continue to chip away at the regulation legacy of the Obama years with more CRA resolutions in the coming days as well,” he commented.

