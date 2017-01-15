BREAKING: Senate Delivers Terrible News To Trump

The Senate Intelligence Committee dropped a bombshell this week when they announced they will be launching a bipartisan investigation into Russian intelligence activities—including Trump’s involvement in the alleged hacking.

The probe will reportedly include, “counterintelligence concerns related to Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns.”

Following the controversial announcement, committee chair Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Mark Warner released a statement on the investigation.

“As part of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s oversight responsibilities we believe that it is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States,” they stated.

Burr also said the committee will “conduct a bipartisan inquiry of the intelligence reporting” behind a report on Russian interference. Hearings are set to be held and officials from both the Trump administration and Obama administration will be interviewed.

