BREAKING: Senate Confirms Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch But Look What Was Just Revealed

Just one day after the Senate called for the nuclear option, calling for a Supreme Court nominee to get an up-and-down vote, the chamber voted on his confirmation.

Despite liberal protests, Gorsuch was confirmed. He is now set to become a Supreme Court justice.

The final vote was not a landslide, however. The tally was 54-45. Three Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the judge—including Sen. Joe Donnelly, Sen. Joe Manchin, and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The confirmation means that Gorsuch will officially be filling the slot that has been open more than a year following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

What do you think? Do you support Gorsuch as our next Supreme Court justice?