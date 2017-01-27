BREAKING: Secret Service Reveals She Would Not Take Bullet For Trump, Look What Happened Next

Earlier this week, The Washington Examiner exposed a senior agent at the Secret Service for writing on her personal Facebook account that she would not do her job. Kelly O’Grady, an agent, posted public condemnations of President Trump throughout his campaign. In one particular post, she claimed she would not want to “take a bullet” for the president.

O’Grady tried to explain the post by saying she viewed his presidential candidacy as a “disaster” for the country. O’Grady, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, oversees coordination with Washington-based advance teams for all presidential trips or trips made by his Trump administration officials.

Despite her senior security role, O’Grady complained to her Facebook followers, sparking at least one complaint to the office. Americans were particularly outraged about her claim that she would rather endure “jail time” than “take a bullet” for Trump. She also claimed his presidency would be a “disaster” for America.

Though the post in question did not mention Trump by name, it made clear references to him. O’Grady also noted that she was having trouble following the Hatch Act, which bans executive branch staff from engaging in political activities.

“But this world has changed and I have changed,” she noted. “And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”