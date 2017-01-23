BREAKING: Secret Service Launch Investigation Against Madonna For Threats Against Trump

According to recent reports, the secret service was forced to respond to a comment made by Madonna at Saturday’s Women’s March that she had “considered blowing up the White House.” A spokesman for the Secret Service told reporters at The Gateway Pundit the agency is aware of the comments in Washington.

During the march, Madonna claimed that she ‘thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.’ Those threats are not taken lightly and the spokesman said an investigation would be opened. The decision to prosecute ultimately rests with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Of course, Madonna’s comments were met with applause from the liberal women in the rally.

“I’m angry,” Madonna began. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have though an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the power W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

What do you think of Madonna’s comments?