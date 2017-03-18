BREAKING: Secret Service Laptop Stolen From Trump Tower… Our Domestic Security Is Breached

According to reports from Fox News, a Secret Service laptop was stolen from an agent’s vehicle parked in front of a New York residence.

“The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our Agency issued laptop computer was stolen,” the agency said in a statement yesterday. “An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional commented until the facts are gathered.

“The Secret Service believes this is a petty theft, which is not uncommon in the area, not a national security incident in which the agent was targeted,” Dan Bongino, a former agent, told Fox News.

The agent reportedly left her PIV card with access codes with the computer, which makes it easier for someone to access it. However, the moment the computer is connected to the internet, it can be wiped. Law enforcement sources could not confirm information that may have been on the laptop, but there are security features in place to prevent someone without authorized access from simply sifting through its contents.

“The Secret Service is very heavily involved and, citing national security, there’s very little we have on our side,” a New York City Police Department told reporters. “There’s data on there that’s highly sensitive. They’re scrambling like mad.”

The incident is under investigation as a “street crime.”