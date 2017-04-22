BREAKING: Sean Hannity On The Chopping Block… Calling For Your Support

Now that Fox News has officially given Bill O’Reilly the boot, another long-time star in the Fox lineup could be under fire.

This week, Jeremy Peters, a reporter at The New York Times, joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the shakeup at Fox. He caught everyone off guard when he insisted that Hannity could be next on the hot seat. Peters argued that Hannity’s pro-Trump stance has put him at odds with Rupert Murdoch’s sons, who are now top executives at the news channel.

The response was prompted by Joe Scarborough, who asked if the Murdoch brothers intended to ‘remake’ Fox News and whether Peters suspected anyone else was in “the family’s crosshairs.”

“I think you have to look at somebody like Sean Hannity,” Peters replied without hesitation, “and question whether or not his almost propaganda-like attitude and programming every night is going to be acceptable in the minds of the family which is clearly trying to shift the network in another direction.”

“It’s also very confusing because he does it in Russian,” Scarborough joked, referring to the unproven allegations that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the election.

There is no question that the liberal media dislikes Hannity, but it’s not likely he is going anywhere anytime soon. Getting rid of another popular prime-time star would be too risky a move for Fox News. Sorry to rain on your parade, Peters.