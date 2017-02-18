BREAKING: Russia Shocks Trump With Unbelievable Message… The Media Has It Completely Wrong

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government refused to give back the territory it took after invading the Ukrainian territory of Crimea—a direct rebuff of the Trump administration’s demand. For the past three years, Moscow has long defended the annexations, arguing that the region voted to join Russia.

“We don’t give back our own territory,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said according to Reuters. “Crimea is territory belonging to the Russian Federation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubled-down on those controversial sentiments.

“The theme of returning Crimea will not be discussed,” Peskov said on a conference call when he was asked about comments from White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “Russia does not discuss its territorial integrity with foreign partners.”

On Tuesday, Spicer said the White House expected Russians to give Crimea back to Ukraine.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration is being attacked for being ‘overly cozy’ with Russia—even though a Russian spy ship has been spotted just 30 miles from an American submarine base in Groton, Connecticut. On Wednesday, ABC reported that the ship had moved to Virginia. It has remained in international waters.

Apparently, liberals think it makes sense that Trump and Putin are ‘buddies’—even as Russia’s military continues with their attempts to threaten the Trump administration.