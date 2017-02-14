BREAKING: Rogue Muslim Spies Identified Within The Federal Government… It’s Internal

Throughout his two terms as President, Barack Obama faced immense criticism for appearing to side with Islam whenever he got the chance. It is not surprisingly that our country saw a dramatic spike in domestic terrorism during his eight years in the White House.

Now, reporter Maria Bartiromo has just uncovered a spy ring of three Muslims brothers who were allegedly working for Obama’s Democrats in Congress.

“These three Muslims were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives on Thursday because they accessed Congressmen and Congress people’s computer networks unauthorized. At a minimum, they were fired,” Bartiromo reported.

“How is it possible that 3 brothers are hired, Muslim brothers—just saying—to work in Congress and deal with our most intelligent and sensitive information, number one?” she asked, before addressing the brothers’ outrageous salary. “They were all making $160,000! Why were they paid so much? 22 years old…one of the guys, the other was 25. They’re making $160,000, $161,000, and $165,000. And one of them has a criminal background!”

