BREAKING: Ridiculous Discovery Made In Alaska… Liberals Will Be Furious

According to shocking new reports, 1.2 billion barrels were just discovered in Alaska’s northern slope—the largest discovery in 30 years.

Allen B. West reports that the discovery was made by the Spanish oil firm Repsol and their American partner, Armstrong Energy, which owns 75 percent of the well. Repsol announced their discovery after drilling two test wells during the 2016-2017 winter season. At the time, the area was considered a mature oil basin.

By 2021, the well is expected to produce 12,000 barrels of oil a day. This is a 25 percent increase in daily production over the 490,000 barrels we see from Alaska today.

“The interesting thing about this discovery is the North slope was previously thought to be on its last legs. But this is a significant emerging field,” a Repsol spokesman noted.

This is a major coup for Alaska, given that oil production has been trending downward in the state over the last few decades. In 1980, it was producing 1.5 million barrels a day. Because a large portion of the state’s budget comes from oil revenue, Alaska has been forced to impose a hiring freeze and travel restrictions for government workers.