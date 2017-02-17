BREAKING: Republican Judge Makes Impeachment Announcement About Donald Trump

Democrats who have been attempting to take down Donald Trump got good news recently when a GOP judge called for his presidency to be brought to an end—less than one month after it began.

According to reports, former Ohio Judge Mark Painter wrote an editorial for Cincinnati.com, blasting Trump’s presidency. Citing things like Trump’s attack on Nordstrom, the Pentagon’s potential residency in Trump Tower, and “illegal” orders, Painter argued that Trump was receiving special treatment.

“In any time except our post-factual era, no office holder, much less the president, could get away with any one of the dozens of dazzlingly illegal things Trump has already done,” Painter, who served as a judge for 30 years, wrote. “They would forfeit office immediately.”

Painter then went on to refer to Trump as “the leader of the band of Mad Hatters occupying the White House” and labeled his presidency “dangerous.”

“Trump must be impeached and removed with all haste,” Painter concluded.

What do you think? Is this absolutely outrageous?