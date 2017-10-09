BREAKING: Reporter Claims Kaepernick Will Stand For Anthem Under One Condition

On Sunday, the Associated Press posted to Twitter, “BREAKING: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he’ll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.”

In an interview with CBS’ Jason La Canfora, Kaepernick revealed that “He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s going to donate all his jersey sales and he’s planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B.”

In response to the Associated Press’s initial post, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab posted a statement to Twitter.

The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone. pic.twitter.com/tWusUBJMeF — NESSA (@nessnitty) October 8, 2017

Diab wrote, “The reports that Colin will stand for anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone.”

Both she and Kaepernick retweeted a tweet from a journalist who has previously spoken with Kaepernick.

1) Just got a message from @Kaepernick7, who says he has not discussed with anyone his plans in the event he is signed by an NFL team. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) October 8, 2017

La Canfora took to Twitter to further explain the information he had previously given about Kaepernick.

He wrote, “Wanted to clarify one thing regarding @Kaepernick7. When I was asked about his whether or not he would sit or stand for anthem … Standing for Anthem wasn’t something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future.”

“Reports about @Kaepernick7 standing for anthem had not been refuted. However, I cant say if they are true or not. Colin and I didn’t discuss,” he continued.

La Canfora added, “Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn’t ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play.”

Finally, he said, “I know @Kaepernick7 is fully committed to playing football and helping those in need. What he would do during the Anthem I do not know.”

Colin Kaepernick responded:

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

