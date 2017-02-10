BREAKING: Reba McEntire Blackballed From Hollywood After Saying This About Trump

Liberal Hollywood celebrities are used to being the center of attention, so it’s not surprisingly that their inflated egos make them believe that every other entertainer should hold the same leftist views that they hold. They are actually shocked when other celebrities show respect for the president and stay true to their conservative values.

The hosts of The View learned this hard way when they interviewed country superstar Reba McEntire.

During the segment, Joy Behar asked Reba what she thought of Canadian rapper Drake going off on a tirade about Donald Trump during a concert, screaming “F*ck that man!”

“If you ever went on a political rant in the middle of your act, what would happen?” Behar asked.

“My fans would be shocked,” Reba continued. “I take it this way: they have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat—parking, getting something at the concession stand, go and eat before the concert. I am there to entertain them—to take their worries away from them—so when they walk out, they can kind of have a little lift in their step and go, ‘Aw, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life.’ So I’m not going to give them my political views.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Reba?