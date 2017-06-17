BREAKING: The Real Reason Otto Wambier’s Coma Happened – This Is Truly Disgusting

This week, North Korean detainee Otto Warmbier, 22, was released after more than a year in captivity. The communist nation claims that the young man had been in a coma after he contracted botulism and took a heavy sleeping pill. Now, Ohio doctors have come forward with Warmbier’s true diagnosis, and it’s certainly not botulism.

On Thursday, doctors announced that most of Warmbier’s brain has died and he has been left without the ability to speak, understand speech, or move. Dr. Brandon Foreman said he found no signs of botulism after running a series of tests. He described Warmbier’s current state as “unresponsive wakefulness.”

They also found evidence of a heart attack, which is most commonly triggered in young people by trauma, intoxication, or overdose.

“Even if you believe their explanation of botulism and a sleeping pill—and we don’t—there is no excuse for any civilized nation to have kept his condition secret and denied him top-notch medical care for so long,” Fred Warmbier, Otto’s father, said in a statement. He added that North Korea has proven that it’s “not nature’s noblemen.”

“There’s no excused for the way the North Koreans treated our son and the way they have treated so many others,” Fred added, before criticizing Barack Obama and his administration for not doing more for his son. In fact, the administration allegedly advised the Warmbier family to “take a low profile while they worked to get his release.”

“We went public with an interview on the Tucker Carlson show, did a couple of written pieces and very quickly we have Otto home,” he said.

When asked whether he thought the Obama administration took the proper steps to help his son, Fred responded, “I think the results speak for themselves.”