BREAKING: The Rat In The White house That Has Been Leaking Was Just Exposed… Look Who It Was

For the past few months, President Donald Trump and his team have been working to expose the person in his White House responsible for leaking classified information to the press. Now, reports indicate they may have just been caught.

This week, journalist Trey Yingst revealed that the three White House ‘rats’ have been caught. Their names have been handed over to the Office of Government Ethics.

“SCOOP: Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info, POTUS will fire ‘multiple people’ when he returns to DC,” Yingst tweeted.

But being fired is the least of the leakers’ worries.

“I asked one source why the leakers names would be presented to the Office of Government Ethics. ‘This is criminal,’ they said,” Yingst continued.

Apparently, the only reason the leakers have not been booted yet is that Trump intends to speak with them in person.