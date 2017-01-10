BREAKING: Radical Islamists Threaten Trump, But They Never Expected Him To Respond With This

Jews and Christians across the world were outraged earlier this month when President Barack Obama allowed the United States Security Council to help pass a resolution ceding important portions of Israel over to Muslim control. This was a huge slap in the face to Israel, who has been an important ally of ours in the past.

The parts of Israel in question included three sacred Holy Land sites—clearly important areas to hold on to. Donald Trump was furious at Obama’s decision to once again place his support on the side of Islam. He vowed to make major changes once he’s in the White House.

Trump pledged to regain control over this region by relocating the American Embassy in Israel from the city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This was immediately met with outcry from Muslims in the area.

“Moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem is a statement and a declaration of war against Arabs and Muslims,” Al-Aqsa imam and Supreme Muslim Head Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri said in Arabic. “We are used to saying Al-Aqsa is in danger, but now the danger is real! Recently, the occupation has added an additional hour for Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, without the agreement of the Waqf. This decision will add to the number of hours we are being attacked, and allow additional attackers on the Temple Mount.”

Trump responded to this assertion by doubling down on his promise, claiming he has already started searching for the appropriate site to build the embassy.