BREAKING: She Pulled Up To The Welfare Office In A Mercedes, Watch What Happens Next

The liberal entertainment industry is full of celebrities who preach messages about being accepting of all. They’ve been demanding that President Trump open our borders to refugees, ignoring the threat of undercover terrorists. That is—until it affects them personally.

Recently, open border advocate George Clooney announced he will be leaving his mansion in England because his security team no longer feels the area is safe enough.

The Hollywood A-lister, his wife Amal, and their newborn twins will be moving back to their mansion in Los Angeles, California. There, they will be protected by a massive wall surrounding their property. (Ah, how ironic.)

“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” an insider told Life & Style. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”

England has been subjected to terror attacks in recent weeks. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford the safety measures the Clooney’s are taking. It appears the millionaire pair are fine demanding open borders as long as they take lavish measures to protect their own personal security.